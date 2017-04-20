Best L.A. Based Artists To Follow On Instagram Now

Instagram is full of plenty of accounts that are of interest. But, did you know that there are many L.A. based artists making an impact on this photo sharing platform?

@davidchoe David Choe, an American painter, muralist, and graffiti artist is well known by many. For those who don’t know about his work, this American of Korean descent has explored themes of degradation, desire and more in his art. Since a teen he has spray painted on the streets and he has gone on to provide cover art for Jay-Z, and Linkin Park. He even painted murals inside of Facebook’s offices inside of their Silicon Valley headquarters. His Instagram account features all types of incredible art with rich colors that will leave you breathless at his abilities.



@atibaphoto Atiba Jefferson began his career in photography by shooting skateboarders throughout the L.A. area. With great success from that, he has gone on to take photos of celebrities ranging from Usain Bolt, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and many musicians too. Lil Wayne, Nas and others have graced the front of this photographers screen. Browse his Instagram profile to see a wide range of photographic interests.



@graymalin Gray Malin is known as a world class photographer who practically invented the photo from above. While most of his photos are taken in other cities, this L.A. based photographer does shoot incredible photos right here in our backyard. His photos are quite simply put stunning in both color and content. For a more L.A. based look at this photographers life, you can also follow him on his personal Instagram account as well. But, for his most stunning work, you’ll want to follow along on his main Instagram account where you’ll see beachy photos from Cape Town, Greece, Bora Bora, and elsewhere, as well as other shots in Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Deer Valley.

@kimgenevieve For those looking for a great L.A. based photographer offering rich colors of this great city, follow Kim Genevieve along with 100,000 other Instagram fans. Find photos of the Hollywood Sign and its view of the great expanse of the city, as well as incredible Malibu sunsets, colorful garage doors in Pasadena and other beautiful L.A. settings.

