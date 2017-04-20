Best Places For Tacos In Los Angeles

Grab a sombrero, a margarita or Corona and check out these authentic tacos hot spots for a real Mexican feast. Whatever the occasion, whether it be National Taco Day, Cinco De Mayo or other, diners will find taco fillings from the obvious grilled chicken and ground beef to more obscure cactus, Maine lobster, beef brisket and Mexican-style meatballs. Many of these restaurants also offer lettuce cup tacos sans the crunchy shell – if you want to go protein style. What are you waiting for? Ole!





Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Place

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 391-5780

www.titostacos.com 11222 Washington PlaceCulver City, CA 90230(310) 391-5780 This local joint has been making and serving first-class authentic tacos since 1959. The walk-up taco stand’s tacos are made fresh to order, so waiting in line is worth every second. Known for big flavor, a simple menu and easy-on-the-wallet prices, tacos are prepared with shredded beef, grated cheddar cheese (optional) and sliced iceberg lettuce in a freshly-cooked corn taco shell. Tito’s burritos, tamales and enchiladas also do the trick in satisfying any Mexican food craving.





Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-2985

www.blueplatesantamonica.com 1515 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-2985 Blue Plate Taco comes from the restaurant team who gave Santa Monica and West Hollywood Blue Plate and Blue Plate Oysterette. Blue Plate Taco's Southern California-style tacos are offered with grilled chicken, beef brisket and cabbage, veggies (roasted corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese and truffle oil), grilled shrimp with pepita salsa, lobster with jack cheese and truffle oil, or Chef Niko's "taco del dia." The salsa sampler is not to be missed and includes pico de gallo, tomatillo, house ranchero, fresh mango and mojo de ajo.



Kogi Truck / Alibi Room

Alibi Room

12236 W Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 390-9300

www.kogibbq.com Alibi Room12236 W Washington BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90066(310) 390-9300 They may not be traditional Mexican taco’s, but there’s no doubt that these delicious tacos are inspired by the real thing. Whether you feel like tracking down the Koji Truck or want to visit the Alibi Room in Culver City, Kogi’s BBQ taco’s are absolutely ridiculous. And, we mean ridiculous in a great way. The most popular has to be the short rib tacos which are topped with lettuce, cabbage and delicious salsa. Other favorites are their spicy pork, or chicken tacos. Alibi Room and the Kogi Truck also offer a slew of other delicious items ranging from calamari tacos, to their Blackjack Quesadilla. Whatever you choose, you certainly can’t go wrong.





B.S. Taqueria

514 W 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 622-3744

www.bstaqueria.com 514 W 7th StLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 622-3744 Situated in Downtown LA, B.S. Taqueria by Chef Ray Garcia has become a go to spot for great Mexican cuisine as of late. The menu is delicious and offers plenty of options, especially if you’re in the mood for great tacos. From their chorizo & papas tacos to chicken tacos, shrimp tacos, fish tacos and more, everything here is worth a try. On the side, order up their grilled corn to go along with it, and you’re in business.





Tacos Super Gallito Truck

Corner Of Santa Monica Blvd And Westwood

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(323) 868-7983

www.tacossupergallito.com Corner Of Santa Monica Blvd And WestwoodLos Angeles, CA 90024(323) 868-7983 There’s something special about a taco truck, as you know you’re getting tacos without all the glitz and glamour. These are legit tacos, or the type you’d expect to find at a roadside shop in Mexico. So, naturally, Tacos Super Gallito Truck makes our list for offering some of the best tacos in the city. You won’t find any seating here. Instead, order up from a variety of authentic options and eat it on the ledge of their truck. They offer virtually every variety, including maritnated pork, carintas, chicken, tongue, pastor, carne asada and many others. With cilantro, diced onions and great sauce, no matter what you order, it’s a winner.





Loteria Grill

6627 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 465-2500

www.loteriagrill.com 6627 Hollywood Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90028(323) 465-2500 It’s an authentic bienvenidos at Loteria Grill. With multiple locations around LA, including Santa Monica, Hollywood, Studio City, and their famed Farmer’s Market, you won’t have to travel far to get some of the best tacos in LA. Tacos here are filled with the grill’s homemade guisos, traditional regional stews that are known and served throughout Mexico. Each option is prepared with a unique blend of ingredients and flavors. Some standouts include the calabacitas made with a vegetarian guiso of zucchini and roasted corn succotash and the albondigas en chipotle made with meatballs in a tomato and chipotle sauce. The cochinita pibil has achiote and citrus-marinated pork slowly roasted in a banana leaf. And the restaurant’s specialty tacos de camarones (shrimp tacos) are pan-seared in one of two sauces, spicy morita salsa or fresh tomatillo salsa. Also try their tacos with mole sauce for a great dish. Make sure to add rice and beans on the side to complete the dish!





Gilbert’s El Indio Restaurant

2526 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 450-8057

gilbertselindiorestaurant.com 2526 Pico Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 450-8057 Santa Monica's family-style Mexican food establishment Gilbert's serves traditional tacos every day of the week. In hard or soft shells, taco fillings range from seasoned shredded beef and carnitas to grilled chicken and carne asada. An inexpensive and convenient spot for breakfast, Gilbert's morning menu is extensive featuring an open-face taco — two eggs on a soft corn tortilla with salsa espanola.



Taqueria Los Anaya

4651 W. Adams Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

(323) 731-4070

www.taquerialosanaya.com 4651 W. Adams Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90016(323) 731-4070 Run by three brothers, Juan, Manuel and Gerardo Anaya, Taqueria Los Anaya is the heart and soul of traditional Mexican fare. The brothers brought their father's taqueria concept from Guadalajara to Los Angeles more than 30 years ago, and today the restaurant's Mexican entrees are consistent in outstanding flavor and fresh ingredients. Taco fillings here are diverse, including nopal (cactus), lengua (beef tongue), adobada (grilled chile-marinated pork), carnitas, pescado (fish with Veracruz cole slaw) and grilled chicken.





Red O

1541 Ocean Ave #120

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-1600

www.redorestaurant.com 1541 Ocean Ave #120Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-1600 Boasting two locations in Los Angeles, Red O by renowned chef-owner Rick Bayless is an experience that can't be missed. Along with tasty cocktails, and terrific food, their offerings of tacos are second to none. Aside from their vegetarian grilled corn taco with red onions, roasted pobalno and serrano crema, they also offer a terrific taco platter. Choose between chicken, steak or shrimp, and enjoy these tacos with sautéed peppers, onions, black beans, white rice, salsa, and cheese. Kids also get the option of either grilled chicken tacos or grilled steak tacos.



Sheryl Craig is a writer with a passion for interesting finds and treasures in Los Angeles. She has a background in journalism and public relations. A mother of two daughters, Sheryl integrates her healthy lifestyle into raising her children. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.