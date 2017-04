By Sarah Carroll

It’s no secret: We love us some Coachella.

But when they release the poster with the full lineup, you can barely read some of the names!

If you don’t take the time to really examine the fine print, you may miss out on some really amazing music.

That’s why Carson Daly and Producer Angie are featuring a new “Tiny Print Band” each and every day this week.

Learn more about today’s picks, Show Me The Body & Mitski!

