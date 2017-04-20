Most Popular Snacks To Eat On 4/20

By Sarah Carroll

Today is 4/20, which means stoners around the world will need to find a way to satisfy their serious case of the munchies!

Last year on April 20, on-demand food delivery app goPuff reported an 80 percent surge in orders.

The company ranked the most popular snacks people indulge in on this very special holiday and we were pretty surprised by the results.

Take a look:

1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream.

2. Sour Patch Kids.

3. Swedish Fish.

4. Cheez-Its.

5. Haribo Gummy Bears.

6. Nerds Rope.

7. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.

10. Kit Kats.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram