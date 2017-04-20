The BAE Show Presents: No Chella Weekend 2

Not going to Coachella Weekend 2? No worries, The BAEs have you covered with all the things you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!
FRIDAY APRIL 21ST
TAYLORGANG TAKEOVER WITH WIZ KHALIFA
In DTLA
No Mercy presents Wiz Khalifa & several special guest DJs for a crazy club style party at The Belasco Theater.
Info & Tickets Here
NICK KROLL & FRIENDS
In West Hollywood
Watch the hilarious comedic genius that is Nick Kroll. Celebrity guests sure to get on stage with the one & only.
Info & Tickets Here
JAI WOLF
In Pomona
See the indie electro artist known for his album “Indian Summer” and new hit, “Like It’s Over” live at The Glass House.
Info & Tickets Here
SATURDAY APRIL 2ND
BOOTIE LA: BIG FESTIVAL TRIBUTE
In Silver Lake
The weekly dance party that is Bootie LA holds a special festival inspired jams at Los Globos with a multiple DJ lineup.
Info & Tickets Here
EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH LA: TACO TOUR
Throughout LA
Start in Hollywood and eat your way though LA with best secret taco spots of California. It lasts all day and your belly will be in taco heaven.
Info & Tickets Here
GREEN GARDEN POP-UP
In Hollywood
Head over to Space 15 Twenty, the Urban Outfitters Concept Store where there will be DIY activities, live music, and drinks! Plus, it’s free.
Info Here
SUNDAY APRIL 23RD
DRAG BRUNCH
In West Hollywood
Come for the yummy brunch, stay for the free drag show with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s.
Info Here
ROOFTOP CINEMA: JURASSIC PARK
In Orange County
Watch the cult classic film Jurassic Park on a rooftop in Downtown Santa Ana for free courtesy of The Frida Cinema!
Info Here