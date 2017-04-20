The BAE Show Presents: No Chella Weekend 2

Not going to Coachella Weekend 2? No worries, The BAEs have you covered with all the things you ACTUALLY want to do this weekend!

FRIDAY APRIL 21ST

TAYLORGANG TAKEOVER WITH WIZ KHALIFA

In DTLA

No Mercy presents Wiz Khalifa & several special guest DJs for a crazy club style party at The Belasco Theater.

Info & Tickets Here

NICK KROLL & FRIENDS

In West Hollywood

Watch the hilarious comedic genius that is Nick Kroll. Celebrity guests sure to get on stage with the one & only.

Info & Tickets Here

JAI WOLF

In Pomona

See the indie electro artist known for his album “Indian Summer” and new hit, “Like It’s Over” live at The Glass House.

Info & Tickets Here

SATURDAY APRIL 2ND

BOOTIE LA: BIG FESTIVAL TRIBUTE

In Silver Lake

The weekly dance party that is Bootie LA holds a special festival inspired jams at Los Globos with a multiple DJ lineup.

Info & Tickets Here

EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH LA: TACO TOUR

Throughout LA

Start in Hollywood and eat your way though LA with best secret taco spots of California. It lasts all day and your belly will be in taco heaven.

Info & Tickets Here

GREEN GARDEN POP-UP

In Hollywood

Head over to Space 15 Twenty, the Urban Outfitters Concept Store where there will be DIY activities, live music, and drinks! Plus, it’s free.

Info Here

SUNDAY APRIL 23RD

DRAG BRUNCH

In West Hollywood

Come for the yummy brunch, stay for the free drag show with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s.

Info Here

ROOFTOP CINEMA: JURASSIC PARK

In Orange County

Watch the cult classic film Jurassic Park on a rooftop in Downtown Santa Ana for free courtesy of The Frida Cinema!

Info Here