Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kris Jenner Says Caitlyn Jenner’s Memoir Has ‘Made-Up’ Details

Caitlyn Jenner gave ex-wife Kris an advanced look at her memoir and Kris Jenner did not like what she read.

According to Kris, the only nice thing Caitlyn says about her is that Kris “was great socially at a party one time.” Caitlyn also reportedly claims Kris was aware her then husband was transgender the whole time they were together, including before they first slept together.

In the promo for an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Kris confesses to Kim and Khloe that she is fed up with Caitlyn. She tells them, “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to someone who doesn’t give a sh**…I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in someone in my whole life.”

Perez also talked about…Bill O’Reilly got fired from FOX News, Aaron Hernandez may have smoked synthetic marijuana before he died, Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant, Will Smith is in talks to play Genie in the live action ‘Aladdin’ remake, Keira Knightley will reprise her role of Elizabeth Swan in Pirates Of The Caribbean 5, Prince’s estate is suing his producer to prevent the release of new music, Richard Simmons personally addressed fans to tell him he’s OK after being hospitalized, and Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser came out as bisexual.

