Carson Daly Mornings Checks Out the Ice Cream Museum in DTLA

by Tamara Hill

Just when I thought all my imaginations were just childhood dreams the ‘Museum of Ice Cream’ brought them all to life. Yesterday (April 20th) I got to take a first look into the Museum of Ice Cream in the art district of Downtown Los Angeles and boy was it a treat.

Sprinkle pool, ice cream sandwich swing what more could you ask for

From phone calls with your favorite celebrities, to taking pictures with the Museum of Ice Cream sign, walking down the ice cream walk of fame, and eating all of your favorite ice cream goodies the MOIC sure didn’t leave your sweet tooth hanging.

There were about ten themed rooms based around ice cream and every corner you hit felt like a new adventure. They had different ice cream and candy samples that were so scrumptious I had to sample them all! This was seriously one of the best museum experiences I’ve ever had.

Make sure you get your tickets because they are selling out fast. The month of April is sold out so make sure you grab your tickets for May.

The Museum of Ice Cream takes their first scoop TOMORROW April 22 until May 29. You can purchase your tickets on their website museumoficecream.com. Tickets are $29 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.