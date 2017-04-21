Kendrick Lamar Confirms No New Music is Coming

By Abby Hassler

Sorry everyone, Kendrick Lamar just confirmed he won’t be putting out new music anytime soon.

One fan theory suggested Lamar would drop a follow up to DAMN. on Easter. Earlier today (April 21) fans got excited when Kendrick posted a video from a record signing saying he had “some more music.”

Taking to twitter Lamar set the record straight, writing: “KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho. 💯#DAMN”

