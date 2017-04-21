Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kim Kardashian’s Fans Are Not Down With Her Virgin Mary Merch

Kim Kardashian’s fan are all riled up over her latest series of merchandise on the Kimoji website.

On Thursday, Kim announced the new line’s debut by tweeting the image of a prayer candle with Kim’s face superimposed onto the Virgin Mary’s body.

Twitter called her out for the image, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful because the Virgin Mary is sacred in the Catholic religion.

Kim did not respond to fans. Later that day, she was seen wearing a dress with the Virgin Mary’s image on the front.

Perez also talked about…Cuba Gooding Sr passed away of a suspected drug overdose, Harry Styles has been accused of stealing the song ‘Ever Since New York’, Mel B is being sued by her former nanny for defamation, Geri Halliwell says the Spice Girls’s GEM are still planning to tour, The X-Files will return to TV for a 10-episode 11th season, Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note was reportedly addressed to his family and a gay jailhouse lover, UFC’s Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are engaged , Bill O’Reilly will receive $25 million from FOX News despite being fired, Caitlyn Jenner is going to pose nude, and Richard Simmons has gone home from the hospital after suffering severe indigestion.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles