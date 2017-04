Everything you heard & loved on The BAE Show this Sunday April 23rd!

KENDRICK LAMAR feat RIHANNA “Loyalty. ”

CHEAT CODES feat DEMI LOVATO “No Promises”

G-EAZY feat KEHLANI “Good Life”

BIG GIGANTIC “The Little Things”

FUTURE “Mask Off”

MAGGIE ROGERS “Alaska”

ZAYN feat PARTYNEXTDOOR “Still Got Time”

AYO & TEO “Rolex”

DILLON FRANCIS feat G-EAZY “Say Less”

BANKS “Crowded Places”