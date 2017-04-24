Watch Charlie Puth’s Steamy New ‘Attention’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Charlie Puth has released a steamy new video for his single, “Attention” as well as a new art installation.

The new video finds Puth as the object a near fatal attraction. Be sure to watch through to the end as the video’s director goes behind the scenes and shows just how Puth came up with the song’s melody. Watch the official video below followed by a dance video directed by Tim Milgram set in Puth’s art installation.

Created by Artist Partner Group (APG) and Atlantic Records, in partnership with Spotify, The Attention Room is now open to the public every day through April 30th. The exhibit can be viewed on weekdays from 3:00-11:00 pm and on weekends from 1:00-11:00 pm. No tickets or reservations are required. The installation is located at 8017 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Puth is scheduled to hit the road with Shawn Mendes on the Illuminate World Tour kicking off July 6th in Portland, wrapping up August 23 in Boston.