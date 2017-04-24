L.A. State Historic Park Grand Has Re-Opened

by: Crystal Zahler

Although the heat was intense, so were the performers and speakers for the re-opening of the Los Angeles State Historic Park this weekend.

Governor Jerry Brown gave a speech, identifying the park’s history with Native American tribes that lived there before the City of Angels came to be what it is today.

Opening performances were done by local bands like Quetzal, Subsuelo and Taylor McFerrin, plus there was art based on the Chinatown Yard Alliance from Rosten Woo.

The park’s new values system has community outreach as their central focus, especially since it’s one of the largest open public spaces in Los Angeles now.

So make sure to get out there Angelenos and check out our new L.A. State Historic Park!