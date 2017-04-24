Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Blake Lively Scolded A Reporter

While Blake Lively walked the red carpet for Variety’s New York Power of Women Luncheon, one reporter took the opportunity to ask the burning question….”What are you wearing?”

Lively, who was being honored at the Luncheon for her advocacy against child pornography, was not down with the question. She replied, “Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?….Become more aware, and that we change, and the we build women up. So, you can ask me another question.”

Other women being honored at the event included Chelsea Clinton, Jessica Chastain, and Gayle King.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles