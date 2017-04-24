Riri Gave Us A Glimpse of Her New Hightlighter!

April 24, 2017 3:34 PM

by: Crystal Zahler

Rihanna accidentally shared a little sneak peek at a new highlighter for Fenty Beauty and we can’t contain our excitement.

Fenty Beauty has been awaited by loving-fans of Rihanna for a few years now, but the launch is set to happen in September! Finally.

Not only do we know the month, but thanks to Rihanna wearing her fabulous make-up now we know how glamorous her highlighter is going to be!

On April 18th, during her time visiting her own Fenty x Puma pop-up, when a fan inquired what highlight she was wearing her response was priceless: “It’s mine. It’s a secret…. until September.”

No joke, there is even a video to prove it!

"It's mine, it's a secret…until September" ✨🙀 @badgalriri is showing off and revealing for the FIRST TIME! Her upcoming #HIGHLIGHTER !!!!!!!!!!!! (Which looks holographic) 🙀🙀🙀🙀 🚨 Last Year one of the #Beauty #Makeup breaking news was the announcement of #FentyBeauty by #Rihanna #ComingSoon 💄 #Fall2017 ➡️ SEPTEMBER 🙌🏼 The model (bottom R pic) is wearing what seems to be one of the first upcoming products by the new brand, a holographic lip color 🦄💄 will be sold @Sephora This is super exciting!!!! #BringItOn #Rihanna the Beauty/Makeup world is ready for u! Will keep u updated with more info soon THOUGHTS?! 💋 #Trendmood #makeupartist #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #makeuplover #motd #fashion #instabeauty #beauty #bblogger #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeup #makeuptalk Video: @rihstore THANK U for this HOT 🔥 update: @thee_lady_pineapple @oliviasingerr @ylwgemini 😘

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

We are fan-girling so hard, September get here already!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live