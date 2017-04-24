Riri Gave Us A Glimpse of Her New Hightlighter!

by: Crystal Zahler

Rihanna accidentally shared a little sneak peek at a new highlighter for Fenty Beauty and we can’t contain our excitement.

Fenty Beauty has been awaited by loving-fans of Rihanna for a few years now, but the launch is set to happen in September! Finally.

Not only do we know the month, but thanks to Rihanna wearing her fabulous make-up now we know how glamorous her highlighter is going to be!

On April 18th, during her time visiting her own Fenty x Puma pop-up, when a fan inquired what highlight she was wearing her response was priceless: “It’s mine. It’s a secret…. until September.”

No joke, there is even a video to prove it!

We are fan-girling so hard, September get here already!