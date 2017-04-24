WATCH: Coyote Peterson Let A Snapping Turtle Bite His Hand

By Sarah Carroll

What did you do at work today? Send some emails? Chat with your co-workers at the water cooler? Maybe make some phone calls?

Viral video extraordinaire Coyote Peterson does things a little bit differently.

Related: Coyote Peterson Intentionally Gets Stung By World’s Second Worst Insect Sting

The YouTube star is infamous for letting wild animals injure him in all sorts of ridiculous ways. This time, he volunteered to let a snapping turtle chomp down on his hand!

Peterson glued a dowel to his hand to keep the turtle from seriously hurting him, but well, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

You can watch the entire clip below, but we’ll warn you, it’s pretty brutal!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram