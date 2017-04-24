WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Started Dating Alex Rodriguez

By Sarah Carroll
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been quietly dating for a few months now and now J. Lo is finally spilling all the tea about how they first linked up!
“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.'”
The pair briefly chatted about living in Los Angeles and made tentative plans to hang out.
“He [later] texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK,'” the 47-year-old continued. “We had a nice dinner.”
And the rest is history! Of course, Ellen had to ask…could we expect a baby anytime soon?
“Oh my God. We’re just having a nice time right now.”
Watch the entire clip below: