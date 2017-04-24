Weird Things We Learned This Weekend

By Sarah Carroll

Did you know they sell champagne in cans?

This was breaking news to Producer Angie, who was stoked to find out there was a non-glass bottle option for her mimosa cravings.

It got us thinking, what are some of the cool things we learned this past weekend? Naturally, most of it had something to do with alcohol!

Our phone screener Tamara learned a great hack for all you wine lovers. Need to chill a bottle quickly? Simply wrap a wet paper towel around the bottle and put it in the freezer for 5-10 minutes and it will be cold before you know it!

What other random tidbits did we pick up? Take a listen:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram