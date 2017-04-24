Win a Trip to Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful Festival Every Day at 5pm

April 24, 2017 12:01 AM

Life is Beautiful is a yearlong movement that culminates in a three-day celebration held in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Returning for the fifth year, the annual festival will transform Downtown Las Vegas into a fully immersive celebration of music, art, food and ideas, Sept. 22-24.

Listen to Booker every day at 5pm to win a trip to Las Vegas to the Life is Beautiful Festival!

You’ll get a pair of 3 day VIP passes, three night hotel stay & round trip airfare!

Tune in Tuesday, April 25th at 10am to hear the FULL Life is Beautiful Lineup!!  Tickets will be on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. PST

To purchase passes, learn more about Life is Beautiful or sign-up for email updates, please visit LifeisBeautiful.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live