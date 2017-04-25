You’ve seen it everywhere. It’s pretty much the most popular thing in the world right now.
You know what we’re talking about: unicorn everything.
From Starbucks drinks to hair color, the trend is bright magical colors, and we’re so down for it all.
Inspired by the surge in awesomeness, we’ve decided to share the 10 things we WISH would be made unicorn style. Enjoy.
- Pancakes
- Cheetos
- Icee
- Car
- Theme Park Attraction
- Phone
- Make up Palette
- Headphones
- Pizza
- Oreos
Are you down with the Unicorn trend? What would YOU want to see made unicorn style?