Beyoncé Launches Scholarship Program for Young Women

By Abby Hassler

On the one-year anniversary (April 25) of her highly acclaimed Lemonade release, Beyoncé launched the Formation Scholars Award, a scholarship program aimed to empower young women to follow their dreams and passions.

According to the announcement, the awards are designed “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident.”

The program will award four scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year to female incoming, current or graduate students in the field of creative arts, literature, music or African-American studies.

Scholarships will be awarded to students at each of the four participating schools: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.

Those interested in the program should inquire directly with the participating institutions.