The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Charlie Puth

By Desiree Bibayan

Producer turned artist, Charlie Puth has new music we can’t wait to play on The BAE Show this Sunday 9pm!

Charlie Puth isn’t your average male pop artist. The New Jersey raised singer often refers to himself as a nerd, and not in a cute way, more in a genuine I-like-to-code sort of way. Puth had the intentions of moving to Los Angeles to achieve his dreams of being a songwriter & producer but a series of Youtube videos got him noticed by Ellen DeGeneres and a record label deal. Soon he was collabing with Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, and Wiz Khalifa. Today, you can listen to Puth’s newest track, “Attention” which obviously takes a few shots at the social media obsessed generation and fans speculate the song may be more specifically a direct target at Bella Thorne. You can experience the song IRL at his Attention Room Pop-Up in Melrose where an LED Infinity tunnel supposedly replicates the brain’s reaction tor receiving attention. Pretty cool idea for a pop star. You have until April 30th to check it out!