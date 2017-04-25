JUST ANNOUNCED: Life is Beautiful Featuring Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Kaskade & More!

Life is Beautiful is a yearlong movement that culminates in a three-day celebration held in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

Returning for the fifth year, the annual festival will transform Downtown Las Vegas into a fully immersive celebration of music, art, food and ideas, Sept. 22-24.

Festivalgoers will enjoy three full days of performances by marquee musicians, numerous works of art by internationally known artists, stand up performances by top comedians, dishes from Las Vegas’ top restaurants and thought-provoking speakers.

The three-day Las Vegas festival will be headlined by Lorde, Chance the Rapper and in one of the band’s limited number of festival appearances this year, The Gorillaz.

Tickets for Life is Beautiful go on sale Thursday, April 27th at 10am!!