Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Tracks Flood the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

By Hayden Wright

It’s no surprise that Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is a huge hit, but damn! Every song on the album charted on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart, a feat also achieved by The Weeknd’s Starboy and Drake’s More Life. Drake charted all 22 songs from More Life in addition to two more — breaking the record for most singles charted at once by a Hot 100 artist. Still, Kendrick managed a clean sweep (and won the chart’s top spot).

Related: Kendrick Lamar Unveils Dates for ‘The DAMN. Tour’

“Humble” debuted at number one and “DNA” is not far behind at number four. The other songs include “Loyalty” (14), “Element” (16), “Love” (18), “Yah” (32), “XXX” (33), “Feel” (35), “Pride” (37), “Lust” (42), “Fear” (50), “Blood” (54), “God” (58) and “Duckworth” (63).

Lamar recently announced his summer tour promoting the album, which kicks off July 12 in Phoenix.