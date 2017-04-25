Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Christ Pratt Won’t Take Photos With Fans

If you see Chris Pratt out in the world, don’t expect to take a picture!

In the June 2017 issue of Cigar Aficionado, Chris Pratt confessed he’s not really into taking photos with fans, “because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later.”

He said he asks fans if they’ll settle for a handshake instead, but the fans typically end up taking the picture anyway…

Perez also talked about…Scott Baio criticized Erin Moran for substance use before her death, Dancing With The Stars shocked viewers when Heather Morris got sent home, Bill O’Reilly says he’s sad he’s not on TV anymore, a woman described Sean Hannity trying to coax her into going back to his hotel room but won’t call the incident sexual harassment, Terek and Christina El Moussa will do another season of Flip or Flop while getting divorced, Ingrid Michaelson is going to have a semi-autobiographical show on Hulu, Chris Soules from The Bachelor was arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal car crash, Mel B accused Stephen Belafonte of creating porn but he still earned visitation rights with their daughter, Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer says rumors of Aaron’s bisexuality are untrue, and Elton John was hospitalized after contracting a rare and potentially deadly infection.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles