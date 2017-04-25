Starbucks Now Serving Unicorn Lemonade

By Sarah Carroll
The Unicorn Frappuccino is no longer available at Starbucks, but don’t you worry because there’s a new secret menu item making the rounds…Unicorn Lemonade!
The unofficial drink is made by gently stirring a Venti Lemonade with seven shakes of blue powder, six pumps of raspberry syrup, and a sprinkle of pink powder on top.
A Starbucks barista is claiming credit on Reddit for coming up with the new concoction and says “it’s really yummy if you like sour.”
Just like the infamous frap, the Unicorn Lemonade is oh-so Instagram-friendly. Check it out below!
And here is my spin on the unicorn frapp. So this is a venti lemonade mixed with 7 shakes of the blue powder and raspberry syrup (6 pumps). Then once in the cup, sprinkle the pink powder on top and gently stir to make the color descend. It's a bit sour (tastes like a liquid sour patch kid) but it's not bad. LOVES IT!!! #unicornlemonade 🦄🍋🦄🍋🦄🍋 #Starbucks