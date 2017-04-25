Starbucks Now Serving Unicorn Lemonade

By Sarah Carroll

The Unicorn Frappuccino is no longer available at Starbucks, but don’t you worry because there’s a new secret menu item making the rounds…Unicorn Lemonade!

Related: Starbucks To Serve Up ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ For A Limited Time

The unofficial drink is made by gently stirring a Venti Lemonade with seven shakes of blue powder, six pumps of raspberry syrup, and a sprinkle of pink powder on top.

A Starbucks barista is claiming credit on Reddit for coming up with the new concoction and says “it’s really yummy if you like sour.”

Just like the infamous frap, the Unicorn Lemonade is oh-so Instagram-friendly. Check it out below!

I see all your unicorn fraps and I raise you a unicorn lemonade! 🦄🦄 #starbucks #unicorn #unicornlemonade #delicious #sopretty #unicornfrappuccino A post shared by Aarathi (@cieletoile_4) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Getting creative with the new blue and pink powders at #Starbucks #tobeapartner #unicornlemonade A post shared by Aukse Buganauskaite (@auksyyyt) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram