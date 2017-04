By Sarah Carroll

We love taking selfies and now there’s an app that can transform our finest snapshots into something insanely awesome.

FaceApp, available for free at the App Store and Google Play, uses artificial intelligence technology to make you look old, young, and the opposite gender. It can even add a smile to your face!

The app launched a few months ago, but it’s gone totally viral within the past few weeks.

We had to try out FaceApp for ourselves. Check out the hilarious results!

This new #FaceApp tho. 😂@CarsonDaly has us cracking up in the studio… can't not share this. 😭Why does he look like @CarmenElectra tho? 🤔😩 pic.twitter.com/QDgnIkO5zu — 97.1 AMP Radio (@971AMPRadio) April 26, 2017

.@CarsonDaly made me do it!!!! This #FaceApp is hilarious! I look like a Pablo or Esteban as a man! 😂👨🏽🇲🇽 #CarsonDalyMornings pic.twitter.com/YOhXsAUnOX — Ophelia Jasmine (@hey_ophi) April 26, 2017

