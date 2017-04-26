We Baked Katy Perry’s Cherry Pie & It Was Delicious

April 26, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Bon Appetit, cherry pie, Katy Perry

By Sarah Carroll

A couple of days ago, Katy Perry mysteriously posted a cherry pie recipe on Instagram.

Many people are speculating that it’s a first taste of her rumored new single, “Bon Appétit.”

Some of the instructions, like “Please just take your time!” “This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy,” “Calm those hungry eyes,” and “Bon Appétit, baby!” sound like potential song lyrics.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

We don’t know when “Bon Appétit” will make its official debut, but in the meantime, our very own morning show phone screener/assistant producer Elena used the recipe to actually bake Katy Perry’s cherry pie.

How’d it turn out? Take a listen:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live