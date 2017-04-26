We Baked Katy Perry’s Cherry Pie & It Was Delicious

By Sarah Carroll

A couple of days ago, Katy Perry mysteriously posted a cherry pie recipe on Instagram.

Many people are speculating that it’s a first taste of her rumored new single, “Bon Appétit.”

Some of the instructions, like “Please just take your time!” “This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy,” “Calm those hungry eyes,” and “Bon Appétit, baby!” sound like potential song lyrics.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

We don’t know when “Bon Appétit” will make its official debut, but in the meantime, our very own morning show phone screener/assistant producer Elena used the recipe to actually bake Katy Perry’s cherry pie.

How’d it turn out? Take a listen:

