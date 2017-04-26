The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Ocean Park Standoff

April 26, 2017 5:47 PM
By Desiree Bibayan

Get to know the up & coming musical trio that is creating the catchiest alt pop! Hear them on The BAE Show this Sunday 9pm!

 

You haven’t heard of them yet, but Ocean Park Standoff is taking over with their feel good music. This alt pop band started off as three artists who collectively decided to make music just for the sake of creativity. The trio never imagine a record deal and a full blown US tour. Their eccentric sound is a result of three very different types of musicians coming together that produces a pop influenced jams with hints of rock, hip hop, and EDM. You can listen to their new EP here.

