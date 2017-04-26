Sabrina Carpenter Announces Summer Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Sabrina Carpenter has announced a run of summer tour dates.

“Ever since I got off the road from my first tour, all I can think about is going back out. Now this time, everything is gonna be bigger, better and very, very unexpected,” says Sabrina of the upcoming trek. “I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working so hard on. I want the live experience to be indelible.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 am local time. Pre-sale packages are available starting Friday, April 28 at Carpenter’s official site.

See Sabrina’s full tour itinerary below.

July 6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

July 8 Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

July 11 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

July 13 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

July 15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

July 16 Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 18 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

July 19 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

July 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

July 22 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

July 24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

July 26 Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

July 28 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 29 Hot Springs, AR @ Timberwood Amphitheater

July 30 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Aug. 2 Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Aug. 4 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

Aug. 5 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips CPA

Aug 6. Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Aug. 8 Nashville, TN@ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 9 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Aug. 11 West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 12 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Aug. 13 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

Aug. 17 Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Aug. 19 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 20 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Aug. 22 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Aug. 25 Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal PAC

Aug. 26 Timonium, MD @ Maryland State Fair

Aug. 27 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Never miss a tour date from Sabrina Carpenter with Eventful.