Made In LA: Get Goth Ice Cream At Little Damage

By Sarah Carroll

Are you tired of unicorn everything? Goth ice cream is here to save the day.

Last month, a new ice cream shop opened up in Los Angeles offering a nontraditional take on the sweet treat.

Little Damage, located at 700 S. Spring Street in DTLA, is serving up an all-black almond charcoal flavor of soft serve…and it looks oh-so-good on Instagram.

Finally; soft-serve to match your mood 🖤 tag a friend! @little.damage #littledamage A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

They also offer a bright blue flavor called…wait for it…Unicorn Tears.

🖤 friend goals 💙 the @little.damage Unicorn Tears & #AlmondCharcoal is the perfect pairing 🦄💧 @jerilynmoon A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Little Damage is open 12pm-11pm. Flavors change regularly, so make sure to call ahead of time.

▪️ SAY GOODBYE TO ALMOND CHARCOAL ▪️tomorrow @little.damage is putting in BLACK ROSES 🌹⚫️ A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

