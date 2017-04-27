Made In LA: Get Goth Ice Cream At Little Damage

By Sarah Carroll
Are you tired of unicorn everything? Goth ice cream is here to save the day.
Last month, a new ice cream shop opened up in Los Angeles offering a nontraditional take on the sweet treat.
Related: 10 Things We Wish Would Be Made Unicorn Style
Little Damage, located at 700 S. Spring Street in DTLA, is serving up an all-black almond charcoal flavor of soft serve…and it looks oh-so-good on Instagram.
They also offer a bright blue flavor called…wait for it…Unicorn Tears.
Little Damage is open 12pm-11pm. Flavors change regularly, so make sure to call ahead of time.
Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram