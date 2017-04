By Radio.com Staff

Hailee Steinfeld has released her new single “Most Girls.”

“Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful, most girls work hard, go far, we are unstoppable,” Steinfeld sings on her new anthem. “Most girls, our fight to make every day, no two are the same. I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls.”

Check out Hailee’s new single below.