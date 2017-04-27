Hayley Williams Loves Your ‘Hard Times’ Covers

April 27, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Hayley Williams, Paramore

By Robyn Collins

Paramore singer Hayley Williams seems pretty happy that fans are digging the band’s retro 80s single, “Hard Times.”

Related: Paramore Make a Fresh Start with New Sound on ‘After Laughter’

Williams re-tweeted fans cover versions of the new single, adding a special shout out to Sam Yung, who piano arrangement Hayley found particularly moving. “So crazy hearing so many HT covers & how they showcase the sneaky sadness of the song,” she tweeted on Wednesday night (Apr. 26). “Sam, this arrangement is beautiful. Thank you.”

Paramore’s fifth album, After Laughter, is scheduled to drop on May 12.

Check out some of Hayley’s favorite covers below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live