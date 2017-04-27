Hayley Williams Loves Your ‘Hard Times’ Covers

By Robyn Collins

Paramore singer Hayley Williams seems pretty happy that fans are digging the band’s retro 80s single, “Hard Times.”

Williams re-tweeted fans cover versions of the new single, adding a special shout out to Sam Yung, who piano arrangement Hayley found particularly moving. “So crazy hearing so many HT covers & how they showcase the sneaky sadness of the song,” she tweeted on Wednesday night (Apr. 26). “Sam, this arrangement is beautiful. Thank you.”

Paramore’s fifth album, After Laughter, is scheduled to drop on May 12.

Check out some of Hayley’s favorite covers below.

so crazy hearing so many HT covers & how they showcase the sneaky sadness of the song. Sam, this arrangement is bea… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) April 27, 2017

I uploaded a sad acoustic cover of Hard times by @paramore ! Check it out youtu.be/KSscGcaqLrw ❤ —

Rebe (@Rebe15200) April 22, 2017

a little cover of Hard Times by @paramore @yelyahwilliams because I've been listening to it on repeat 🤘🏻 https://t.co/rrSCH8yb3q —

karly (@_gnarlykarly) April 20, 2017