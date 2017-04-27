Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: ’13 Reasons Why’ Will Have A Second Season

Selena Gomez made her debut as the the executive producer of ’13 Reasons Why’, and the series had Netflix viewers shook. Now, the drama is set to continue with a second season.

Writers have been hard at work for weeks on the follow up to the series’ controversial first season, which has been both praised and heavily criticized for it’s jarringly realistic portrayals of bullying and teen suicide.

No dates have been announced for the second season, but fans are surely hanging on by the edge of their seats given the major cliffhanger in the final episode.

Perez also talked about…FOX News’ Jesse Watters has ‘gone on vacation’ after catching the heat for comments about Ivanka Trump, Bill Cosby’s daughter wrote a letter defending him against the women who claim they were sexually assaulted by him, Chris Soules deleted his social media and refused to leave his house when police showed up after he fled a fatal car accident, Dr Luke was dropped from Sony Music, Demi Lovato deleted photos of her with her boyfriend, Mary J Blige’s husband was cheating her with her protege, Beyonce started a scholarship fund for women, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff will tour Europe this summer, Johnny Depp hung out at Disneyland’s Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow, Serena Williams says she didn’t mean to announce her pregnancy over Snapchat, Aaron Carter says skinniness is caused by a medical condition and not anorexia, Jeff Goldblum will be in the Jurassic World sequel, Madonna is not happy about the biopic of her life, Frozen 2 has a release date, Drake will host the NBA awards, Shania Twain will release her first album in 15 years, and Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ was the top selling album of 2016.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles