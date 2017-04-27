Rubric App Helps You Write The Perfect Instagram Caption

By Sarah Carroll

On Instagram, it’s not enough to just post the perfect picture…you also gotta have a fire caption!

A new app called Rubric is here to save the day.

It uses “visual recognition technology and machine learning to automatically generate a wide selection of relevant captions.”

Suggestions include everything from song lyrics to famous quotes and trending phrases.

Here’s how it works: simply upload your photo into the app and then Rubric will generate a series of terms after determining what is in your photo.

For example, a picture of a cat may suggest options like: cat, pet, animal, cute, etc.

Pick the term that best represents what you want to talk about and then Rubric will do the rest.

Some of their cat captions included: “Cat and chill,” “Cat game too strong,” “Nothing but trouble,” and “Kitten so extra.”

“I used to have a long note going on my iPhone that I’d update regularly with caption ideas and everyone asked me to caption their photo,” said app creator Amber Atherton.

“People would text me photos all day asking for caption ideas and it just got to the point where i was like ‘OK I’m gonna build a visual recognition system and embed machine learning to solve this problem in a more scalable way’.”

Rubric is available for free on the App Store.

