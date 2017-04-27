The BAE Show Presents: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 4/28-4/30

All the crazy fun shows, events & parties you ACTUALLY want to go to this weekend!
FRIDAY APRIL 28TH
BIG FREEDIA
In DTLA
The Queen of Bounce is in LA! Known for her rambucious style, this New Orleans based rapper is gaurenteed to give a crazy live show with lots of on stage booty shaking.
Info & Tickets Here
DEADMAU5
In University Park
Catch one of the most famous electronic music producer perform at The Shrine Expo Hall with Feed Me. Make sure to get some of his exclusive merch if you go!
Info & Tickets Here
RESTLESS ON THE ROOF
In DTLA
Who doesn’t love a rooftop party? Head over to The Standard for amazing views, cocktails, tunes, and debauchery. Free with RSVP!
Info Here
SATURDAY APRIL 29TH
THE WEEKND
In Inglewood
See the literal Starboy on his Legend Of The Fall world tour at the Forum. Surprise guests and celeb clientel to be expected.
Info & Tickets Here
SUPER DUPER KYLE
In Ventura
Feel good rapper, Kyle, performs in his home town of Ventura at The Majestic Theatre with Sousin Stizz. With fans like Jaden Smith and Childish Gambino, his live performance has got to be lit.
Info & Tickets Here
REDONDO BEACH CELEBRATION
In Redondo Beach
This gorgeous beach is celebrating it’s 125th birthday and it’s celebrating the Redondo way with a vintage car show, guest speakers, free museum exibits, and more!
Info Here
SUNDAY APRIL 30TH
MUST LOVE BEARDS
In Silver Lake
Only at Los Globos can you find a pro-beard party. I Don’t Do Clubs presents Must Love Bears, a party where men flaunt their beards and women love em. Stay weird, LA.
Info & Tickets Here
SHRED COLLECTIVE LAUNCH PARTY
In DTLA
Shred with the launch party of Shred Collective at the famous skate warehouse, The Berrics. Food trucks, games, skate demos, art installations & surprise performances all day and night!
Info & Tickets Here
DESSERT FEST
In Mid City
Time Out LA has got your sweet tooth covered. Studio 11 is going to be filled with desserts from the best bakeries and restaurants in Los Angeles.
Info & Tickets Here