The BAE Show Presents: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 4/28-4/30

All the crazy fun shows, events & parties you ACTUALLY want to go to this weekend!

FRIDAY APRIL 28TH

BIG FREEDIA

In DTLA

The Queen of Bounce is in LA! Known for her rambucious style, this New Orleans based rapper is gaurenteed to give a crazy live show with lots of on stage booty shaking.

Info & Tickets Here

DEADMAU5

In University Park

Catch one of the most famous electronic music producer perform at The Shrine Expo Hall with Feed Me. Make sure to get some of his exclusive merch if you go!

Info & Tickets Here

RESTLESS ON THE ROOF

In DTLA

Who doesn’t love a rooftop party? Head over to The Standard for amazing views, cocktails, tunes, and debauchery. Free with RSVP!

Info Here

SATURDAY APRIL 29TH

THE WEEKND

In Inglewood

See the literal Starboy on his Legend Of The Fall world tour at the Forum. Surprise guests and celeb clientel to be expected.

Info & Tickets Here

SUPER DUPER KYLE

In Ventura

Feel good rapper, Kyle, performs in his home town of Ventura at The Majestic Theatre with Sousin Stizz. With fans like Jaden Smith and Childish Gambino, his live performance has got to be lit.

Info & Tickets Here

REDONDO BEACH CELEBRATION

In Redondo Beach

This gorgeous beach is celebrating it’s 125th birthday and it’s celebrating the Redondo way with a vintage car show, guest speakers, free museum exibits, and more!

Info Here

SUNDAY APRIL 30TH

MUST LOVE BEARDS

In Silver Lake

Only at Los Globos can you find a pro-beard party. I Don’t Do Clubs presents Must Love Bears, a party where men flaunt their beards and women love em. Stay weird, LA.

Info & Tickets Here

SHRED COLLECTIVE LAUNCH PARTY

In DTLA

Shred with the launch party of Shred Collective at the famous skate warehouse, The Berrics. Food trucks, games, skate demos, art installations & surprise performances all day and night!

Info & Tickets Here

DESSERT FEST

In Mid City

Time Out LA has got your sweet tooth covered. Studio 11 is going to be filled with desserts from the best bakeries and restaurants in Los Angeles.

Info & Tickets Here