This Christian Louboutin Promposal Is So Extra

By Sarah Carroll

We are in the thick of prom season, which means teens all across the country are trying to one-up each other with their extravagant promposals.

The latest one to go viral comes out of Houston, Texas.

Louis pulled out all the stops to invite his friend Caitlan to the dance. He came prepared with balloons and a sign that read, “If the shoe fits, makeup your mind.”

He then presented her with a bag full of makeup from Sephora and a pair of nude patent pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin!

A pair of Louboutin heels like that probably set him back about $675. Hope he saved enough cash for dinner and a limo too!

Caitlan seemed pretty thrilled by the over-the-top surprise. She tweeted, “Y’all the shoe fit,” with a bunch of photos documenting the whole thing.

