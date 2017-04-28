Carson Daly Mornings Takes The Facebook ’10 Concerts’ Challenge

By Sarah Carroll

If you’ve been on Facebook lately, then you’ve probably noticed your newsfeed filled with lists of artists and bands.

What’s all the hype about?

The latest trend is known as “10 Concerts I’ve Been To, One is a Lie.”

The premise is simple: Post a list of nine concerts you’ve attended and one that’s a total lie. It’s up to your friends to figure out which one is the whopper.

The morning show crew tried to stump each other earlier today. We narrowed our lists down to just five acts each in the interest of time.

How well do we know each other? Take a listen!

