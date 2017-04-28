Harry Styles Announces Show At The Greek Theatre!

April 28, 2017 8:33 AM
Harry Styles has announced a world tour for late 2017, visiting intimate venues around the world, which includes a stop at the Greek Theatre! Harry Styles Live On Tour begins with a 13 city run of North America, which kicks off on September 19 in San Francisco before coming down to LA.

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album will be released on Friday May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which topped the charts in over 84 countries.

Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

 

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates:

  • 9/19/2017                    San Francisco, CA                  The Masonic
  • 9/20/2017                 Los Angeles, CA                The Greek Theatre
  • 9/25/2017                    Nashville, TN                           Ryman Auditorium
  • 9/26/2017                    Chicago, IL                              The Chicago Theatre
  • 9/28/2017                    New York, NY                         Radio City Music Hall
  • 9/30/2017                    Boston, MA                             Wang Theatre
  • 10/1/2017                    Washington DC                       DAR Constitution Hall
  • 10/4/2017                    Toronto, ON                            Massey Hall
  • 10/5/2017                    Upper Darby, PA                     Tower Theater
  • 10/8/2017                    Atlanta, GA                              Roxy
  • 10/10/2017                  Irving, TX                                 The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
  • 10/11/2017                  Austin, TX                               ACL Live at The Moody Theater
  • 10/14/2017                  Phoenix, AZ                            Comerica Theatre
  • 10/25/2017                  Paris, France                           L’Olympia
  • 10/27/2017                  Cologne, Germany                  Palladium
  • 10/29/2017                  London, UK                             Eventim Apollo
  • 10/30/2017                  London, UK                             Eventim Apollo
  • 11/1/2017                    Manchester, UK                      O2 Apollo Manchester
  • 11/2/2017                    Glasgow, UK                           SEC Armadillo
  • 11/5/2017                    Stockholm, Sweden                Fryshuset
  • 11/7/2017                    Berlin, Germany                      Tempodrome
  • 11/8/2017                    Amsterdam, Netherlands        AFAS Live
  • 11/10/2017                  Milan, Italy                               Alcatraz
  • 11/23/2017                  Singapore                                The Star Theatre
  • 11/26/2017                  Sydney, Australia                    Enmore Theatre
  • 11/30/2017                  Australia, Melbourne               Forum Theatre
  • 12/2/2017                    Auckland, New Zealand          Spark Arena
  • 12/7/2017                    Tokyo, Japan                          EX Theater
  • 12/8/2017                    Tokyo, Japan                          EX Theater

 

