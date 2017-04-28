Harry Styles Announces Show At The Greek Theatre!

Harry Styles has announced a world tour for late 2017, visiting intimate venues around the world, which includes a stop at the Greek Theatre! Harry Styles Live On Tour begins with a 13 city run of North America, which kicks off on September 19 in San Francisco before coming down to LA.
Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album will be released on Friday May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which topped the charts in over 84 countries.
Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.
Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates:
- 9/19/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
- 9/20/2017 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
- 9/25/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
- 9/26/2017 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
- 9/28/2017 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
- 9/30/2017 Boston, MA Wang Theatre
- 10/1/2017 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall
- 10/4/2017 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
- 10/5/2017 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater
- 10/8/2017 Atlanta, GA Roxy
- 10/10/2017 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
- 10/11/2017 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- 10/14/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
- 10/25/2017 Paris, France L’Olympia
- 10/27/2017 Cologne, Germany Palladium
- 10/29/2017 London, UK Eventim Apollo
- 10/30/2017 London, UK Eventim Apollo
- 11/1/2017 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
- 11/2/2017 Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo
- 11/5/2017 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset
- 11/7/2017 Berlin, Germany Tempodrome
- 11/8/2017 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live
- 11/10/2017 Milan, Italy Alcatraz
- 11/23/2017 Singapore The Star Theatre
- 11/26/2017 Sydney, Australia Enmore Theatre
- 11/30/2017 Australia, Melbourne Forum Theatre
- 12/2/2017 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
- 12/7/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater
- 12/8/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater