Harry Styles Announces Show At The Greek Theatre!

Harry Styles has announced a world tour for late 2017, visiting intimate venues around the world, which includes a stop at the Greek Theatre! Harry Styles Live On Tour begins with a 13 city run of North America, which kicks off on September 19 in San Francisco before coming down to LA.

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album will be released on Friday May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which topped the charts in over 84 countries.

Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates: