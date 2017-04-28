OneRepublic Drop New Song ‘No Vacancy’

By Jon Wiederhorn

OneRepublic have released the new song, “No Vacancy.” The track was written by Ryan Tedder, Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen and was produced by Stargate and Tedder.

The group will perform the song on The Today Show on May 2 in celebration of Live Nation’s National Concert Day. OneRepublic will open for U2 on select dates of The Joshua Tree tour in June, followed by a headline spot on the 2017 Honda Civic Tour with openers Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur.

