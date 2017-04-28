Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Katy Perry Catches The Heat For Collaborating With Migos

Some KatyCats are calling out their Queen for collaborating with Migos, due to Quavo’s comments that have been deemed homophobic.

Katy Perry’s latest collab ‘Bon Appetit’ features the rappers and is the second single off her fourth upcoming album, which Katy said will be heavily influenced by socially conscious ‘Woke Pop’.

However, Migos came under fire recently when Quavo said “the world is not right” following rapper iLoveMakonnen coming out as gay. The group issued an apology, but the comments have not been forgotten by KatyCats.

Fans called her out for the collaboration on Twitter, especially since she identifies as an ally to the LGBTQ community and was just honored by the Human Rights Campaign with the National Equality Award.

Perez also talked about…Dr. Luke was NOT dropped from Sony, the doctor who was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the airline, DJ Khaled dropped his ‘I’m The One’ collab with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, & Quavo, Harry Styles is going on a world tour, ‘Different Strokes’ & ‘The Facts Of Life’ star Charlotte Rae has been diagnosed with bone cancer at age 91, the Fyre Festival has been postponed after failing to provide the luxury accommodations promised to festival goers, DMX cancelled his tour, and BRAVO renewed every version of Real Housewives except Real Housewives of Potomac.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles