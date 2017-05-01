Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s “Lean On” Reaches 2 Billion Views on Youtube

By Jay Styles

It’s not often when music videos reach over one billion views on Youtube, but to reach two billion views is almost nearly impossible. Eight other videos have done so, while Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s “Lean On” becomes the ninth video to reach two billion.

The video, which was filmed in India, premiered on March 23rd 2015 and was declared “Global Song of the Summer” by Spotify with over 500 million streams – while not to mention the fifth fastest video to reach two billion views.

Major Lazer and DJ Snake join Psy, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars in the two billion views club, but with new music on the way from the trio, we can expect another Youtube milestone soon.