Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Zayn Malik Was Spotted Using A Wheelchair

It’s anyone’s guess exactly why Zayn Malik was using a wheelchair to get around this weekend.

Gigi Hadid was spotted wheeling her boyfriend around New York City, while he wore a special kind of sock on one foot. Zayn’s rep has only said, “Zayn injured his foot but is fine.”

Whatever happened – sending healing vibes to you, Zayn!

Perez also talked about…Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa’s new cohost, Ja Rule and Billy McFarland are getting sued for their failed FYRE Festival, Aaron Hernandez did not have drugs in his system but rumors say he had ‘Illuminati’ written in blood inside his jail cell, Shannen Doherty’s cancer is in remission, Ciara gave birth to a baby girl named Sienna Princess, the Met Gala is tonight, Eric Dane revealed ‘The Last Ship’ is on hiatus due to his battle with depression, Val Kilmer said he is healing from cancer, DMX is in rehab, and ‘The Flash’ star Grant Gustin is engaged.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles