The Best Cinco De Mayo Food & Drink Specials In Los Angeles

Red O
1541 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-1600
www.redorestaurant.com
This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy delicious Mexican food thanks to Rick Baylass’ Red O restaurant. The eatery and bar, with locations in West Hollywood and in Santa Monica will be offering Mexican specials all night long at the bar, as well as discounted beers, margaritas, tequila shots and Modelo micheladas! The Santa Monica location will start the party right with a DJ at 4pm, followed by more performances from 7pm to 10pm.
Mercado
1416 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 526-7121
Multiple Locations
www.mercadorestaurant.com
From tromba shots to tasty guacamole and chips, Mercado has you covered for Cinco de Mayo in their hip, modern restaurant. Make sure not to miss the tamales with cheese and rajas, or the crispy carnitas tacos. For Cinco de Mayo, this popular Mexican eatery will be offering specially priced watermelon-basil margaritas, as well as $4 cans of Modelo, and much more from 4pm to 12am.
Cabo Cantina
6669 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2565
www.thecabocantina.com
Cabo Cantina has multiple locations around Los Angeles to help you celebrate this fun holiday! This year, join this fun cantina for their Cinco de Drinko party, which will be offering Coronitas for just .99 cents! The beers will be available at this special price until they run out, so make sure to get there on the earlier side. Luckily for those of you that love this celebratory drinking holiday Cabo Cantina will be open earlier on Cinco de Mayo at 10am. The bar will also be offering a special draft beer station.
Las Perlas
107 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 988-8355
www.213hospitality.com
Downtown L.A.’s Las Perlas will be starting their fun on Cinco de Mayo at noon! Yes, noon! Specials include $5 cocktails until 4pm, as well as tacos throughout the day, pitchers of margaritas, and buckets of beer. There will also be live music from 1pm – 4pm by Tres Souls.
Big Bar
1927 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-0100
www.alcovecafe.com
Los Feliz’s favorite cocktail bar will be surprising guests with the return of their huge margarita for Cinco de Mayo. This huge drink which uses Mezcal blanco instead of tequila is enough to satisfy a giant, but thirsty drinks are welcome to sip on it today! The drink is just $12 also. Guests are also welcome to order up delicious sangrias, or their own made to order margaritas.
Shutters On The Beach
1 Pico Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 458-0030
www.shuttersonthebeach.com
Stop by this gorgeous hotel on the beach at 5pm on Cinco de Mayo for a celebration in their lobby! Chef Vittorio will be setting up a special chef’s station where he’ll be making fresh ceviche. There will also be plenty of different craft margaritas to sip on as well.
Gracias Madre
8905 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 978-2170
www.graciasmadreweho.com
Gracias Madre is hosting their regular happy hour, but in honor of Cinco de Mayo, they will be serving up their Cazuela Cocktail that is big enough for two. The cocktail, which comes with El Charo blanco, mandrine, lemon, lime, grapefruit and yuzu bitters is more than worth the visit. Feast on Pinches Nachos Gordos with loads of guacamole, black beans, salsa and more while you sip on cocktails and listen to special live music.
Border Grill
Union Bank Plaza
445 S Figueroa St #100
Los Angeles, CA 90071
(213) 486-5171
www.bordergrill.com
Join others on Cinco de Mayo at downtown L.A.’s Border Grill for discounted tacos (just $3.50 per taco), as well as $7 margaritas, and much more! As you eat, and sip on cocktails, enjoy great tunes from a DJ and more. The party starts at 4pm and ends at 10pm.
The Wallace
3833 Main St
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 202-6400
www.thewallacela.com
The Wallace in Culver City is putting together a fun “Fiesta AF” menu which will be available all night on Cinco de Mayo at the bar only. Offerings include cocktails for just $9 including Tommy’s Margarita with tequila, lime and agave, as well as a Mezcal Margarita, a Paloma with tequila, lime, and grapefruit soda, a Bloody Maria (tequila, housemade bloody mary mix and a michelada with beer, lime, and tomato. Cervezas like a Three Weavers Kolsch Ale, a Modern Times IPA, and more will be on special for just $5, too. Hungry? Eat fried mini fast food tacos, pork belly nachos, chips and salsa and much more.
The Bungalow
101 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-8530
www.thebungalow.com
The Bungalow at The Fairmont Miramar hotel is one of Los Angeles’ most popular places to grab a drink and socialize. So, it should come as no surprise that this Brent Bolthouse created spot will be joining in on the fun for May 5. The bar will be throwing a huge party with a performance by Mariachi Mi Jalisco. Eat tacos, nachos and more from the menu as you sip on many drink specials, including Michelada’s and more. The party goes from 5pm to 2am!
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 933-5300
www.pettycashtaqueria.com
West Hollywood’s hip Mexican eatery is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party all day long. Beginning at 11am, and ending at 1am, there will be plenty of cocktail specials, a DJ, and tasty food, too! Make a reservation though, as they are only allowing walk-ins after 5pm.
Fiesta at FIG!
Figat7th
735 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
www.figat7th.com
Join Figat7th thisyear for a terrific Cinco de Mayo celebration from 12pm to 9pm! Free and open to the public, there will be live music from 12pm to 3pm, as well as $5 margaritas and $4 beers at an outdoor, pop up bar by Loteria Grill. From 3pm to 9pm, enjoy live DJ’s including DJ Tonearm, DJ Lee, DJ Y-Not and others. And, from 5pm to 8pm, join other guests for a make your own pinata craft event.