This Week In Sports: Jazz Sink Clippers

by Brian Bernstein
NBA:
- 13 points and nine assists are nowhere near a dominating performance you’d expect from your superstar player. That’s right, I’m talking about you CP3. Clippers point guard Chris Paul is big in some games, but not when the game matters most. In Sunday’s game 7, at home, he was nowhere to be found. As a result, the Clippers lost 104-91 to Utah and ending their season early once again. The only “Truth” that came out of this game, well besides the Clippers cho…(Cough! Cough! Sorry bout that), was the NBA saying goodbye to Paul “the Truth” Pierce. Pierce announced his retirement midway through the season. See you at the Hall Pierce.
- Next up for the Utah Jazz will be the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is Tuesday May 2nd.
- The Boston Celtics escaped the clutches of the Chicago Bulls in round one and rallied behind their biggest “little” player, Isaiah Thomas. Thomas left the game looking like a hockey player as he lost a front tooth in the first half, yet was able to stay aggressive and drop 33 points and nine assists. Washington’s Great Wall of John didn’t seem to be built very high as the C’s buried 19 three-pointers to help take game 1. If you love guard play, strap yourselves in because this series is going to have plenty of it.
NFL:
- Okay Oakland, I guess your dream about Beastmode wasn’t just a dream, but deja vu. The Seattle Seahawks have officially agreed to trade Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders. I hope Lynch will bring good fortune for the silver and black in these next two years before the Oakland “Tradiers” move out of the Bay Area for the second time.
- The NFL draft started Thursday in the City of Brotherly Love, however, there wasn’t much brotherly love showed to commissioner Rodger Goodell. Behind the array of boos aimed at Goodell, there weren’t too many surprises, except from the Chicago Bears head scratching move. The Bears went all in on University of North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a one year college starter, trading up one spot, from third to second, by sending a third round pick, a fifth round pick, and a 2018 third round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to grab him. If this pick works out, the Bears GM Ryan Pace, will look like a genius, if not, he’ll probably get fired. Good luck buddy.
- Other notable selections:
- The Houston Texans selected QB Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick.
- The Carolina Panthers picked RB Christian McCaffrey
- The Atlanta Falcons choose edge rusher Takkarist McKinley from UCLA. He had the heartfelt moment of the draft carrying a large framed picture of his grandmother who raised him. He made a promise to her before she passed stating that he would make the NFL.
MLB
- The Dodgers appear to have found their bats. Fingers crossed Joe-Boo had everything to do with it like he helped Pedro Cerrano hit a monster homerun at the end of “Major League.” For the first time this season, the Blue Crew are on a legit winning streak, four, and have gotten a boost from an unusual suspect, Cody Bellinger. Bellinger, the player of the future, was called up from the minors and has been a crucial part of the last two Dodgers victory. In Saturday’s come from behind victory, he hit his first two career homeruns, the second was apart of a ninth inning rally that cut the lead to one and the second of a back-to-back-to-back sequence. The Dodgers have also hit six homeruns in the last two games while getting solid pitching from their rotation. This could be the spark needed to turn the season around.
- The Halos saw their five game winning streak end Saturday at the hands of the Texas Rangers but rebounded Sunday and have now won seven of their last 10. During Saturday’s loss, designated hitter Albert Pujols made a three-way tie with Ted Williams and Al Simmons for 12th on the all time RBI list. The Angels have been playing great baseball and hopefully they become recognized as a threat.
- The Washington Nationals showed no mercy on the NY Mets Sunday by setting a franchise record for most runs in one game, 23. They won 23-5 behind Anthony Rendon who went 6-6, had 3 homeruns, and 10 RBIs, the second player in MLB history to reach this feat.
- Other news from this day, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be out indefinitely with a partial tear of his right lat muscle.
NHL:
- The D.C area saw an artic breeze pummel their city and left the people to clean up the mess. That mess, penguins. The Pittsburgh Penguins came into D.C and took the first two games of this best-of-seven series. The tide shifts to the Steel City and Alex Ovechkin is going to have to perform some Moses parting the Red Sea miracle to get the Capitals back into this series.
- The Ducks won a must win game 3 against the young and exciting Edmonton Oilers to escape falling behind 3-0. They responded to the hostile Canadian environment by scoring six goals to win 6-3. If they want to have a slightly easier chance to move on past this series, than game-4 is also a must win.
- Nashville Predators 2 – St. Louis Blues 1
- Ottawa Senators 2 – New York Rangers 0