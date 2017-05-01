Win a Trip to SPF Las Vegas Every Day at 5pm

May 1, 2017 12:01 AM

Every day this week at 5pm with Booker, we’re sending you to SPF Las Vegas!

“Sun.Pool.Fun,” better known as SPF, returns to the heart of the Las Vegas strip on Saturday, May 20 at the beautiful Boulevard Pool, located inside the  Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The all-ages show features performances by DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone.

We’re hooking you up with tickets to the show, hotel and round trip airfare for you and a friend!

Listen for the cue to call, and give us a shout at 877-971-HITS(4487) and if you’re the correct caller, you win!

Good luck!

