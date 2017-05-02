Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj to Perform at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

May 2, 2017
Filed Under: billboard music awards, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, nicki minaj

By Annie Reuter

The first round of performers for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards have been announced and it’s a stacked list from all genres of music.

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj are set to perform on the awards show, which airs on May 21. Additional acts include Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend and Lorde. Many more performers are promised to take the stage and those artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the nominees for the awards show with 22 nods while Twenty One Pilots follow with 17 nominations. Rihanna isn’t too far behind with 14 nods, The Weeknd with 13 and Beyoncé with eight.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

