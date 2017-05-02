Life Is Beautiful Festival Announces Single Day Lineups & Tickets

May 2, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Life Is Beautiful Festival

AMP

Life is Beautiful is a yearlong movement that culminates in a three-day celebration held in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

Returning for the fifth year, the annual festival will transform Downtown Las Vegas into a fully immersive celebration of music, art, food and ideas, Sept. 22-24.

Festivalgoers will enjoy three full days of performances by marquee musicians, numerous works of art by internationally known artists, stand-up performances by top comedians, dishes from Las Vegas’ top restaurants and thought-provoking speakers.

The three-day Las Vegas festival will be headlined by Lorde, Chance the Rapper and in one of the band’s limited number of festival appearances this year, the Gorillaz.

3-Day GA tickets are now sold out, but single-day tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4th at 10am.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

AMP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live