The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Logic

By Desiree Bibayan

LOGIC feat ALESSIA CARA & KHALID “1-800-273-8255”

After meeting fans who repeatedly told young artist, Logic, that his music has saved their life, he knew he had the opportunity to do something powerful. The Maryland based rapper teamed up with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, Alessia Cara, and Khalid to make a heavy but important song. Logic tweeted the new track and said, “for all of you who are in a dark place and can’t seem to find the light.” The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer decided his entire new album Everybody which drops May 5th, is going to be completely about facing fears even if that means writing song that are uncomfortable. Share this song with someone who needs it.