Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Prince’s Family Wants A Reality Show

Prince’s family shut down the release of his posthumous album ‘Deliverance’ because of…reality TV.

The icon’s estate wants to create a show about how their have changed since his passing and use the show to debut the album.

The show is still in development, but Prince’s Producer is fighting to retain the music rights.

Perez also talked about…Jimmy Kimmel gave a moving monologue about his newborn son undergoing heart surgery days after being born, all the stars turned out in avant garde fashion for the MET Gala, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky made their relationship public on the MET Gala red carpet, Katy Perry got shaded for comparing her formerly black-colored hair to Barack Obama’s Presidency, one of The Weeknd’s producers says Katy Perry called him a racial slur, Nicki Minaj’s Barbs are now called The Kingdom, one of Kris Jenner’s former security guards broke onto her property, Liam Payne and Cheryl named their baby son, FOX News’ co-President resigned, a former FOX News web anchor accused the network of gender discrimination , and Janet Jackson is going back out on her world tour.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles