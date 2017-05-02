The Most Popular Song At Your Prom, Based On The Year You Graduated

May 2, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: high school, prom

By Sarah Carroll

It’s officially prom season, which means high school students across the nation are gathering up the courage to ask their crush to the big dance.

Once you’ve settled on what you’re wearing, where you’re eating dinner, and what kind of limo you’re going to roll up in, it’s time to party.

Related: This Christian Louboutin Promposal Is So Extra

We all have some great memories from our senior prom…including the music we danced to all night long.

Mashable recently put together a list of the songs that were topping the charts in the month of May from 1990 onward.

Carson, Producer Angie, and the rest of the morning show had a blast listening to the #1 jam during the years we all graduated. Take a listen:

Check out the full list below…

1990:  “Vogue”, Madonna 

1991:  “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five 

1992:  “Jump”, Kris Kross 

1993:  “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson 

1994:  “I Swear”, All-4-One 

1995:  “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan 

1996:  “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony 

1997:  “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G. 

1998:  “Too Close”, Next 

1999:  “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin

 

2000:  “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B 

2001:  “All for You”, Janet Jackson 

2002:  “Foolish”, Ashanti 

2003:  “Get Busy”, Sean Paul 

2004:  “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris 

2005:  “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani 

2006:  “SOS”, Rihanna 

2007:  “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5 

2008:  “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis 

2009:  “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas

 

2010:  “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am 

2011:  “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele 

2012:  “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye 

2013:  “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 

2014:  “All of Me”, John Legend 

2015:  “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth 

2016:  “One Dance”, Drake

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live