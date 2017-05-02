The Most Popular Song At Your Prom, Based On The Year You Graduated

By Sarah Carroll
It’s officially prom season, which means high school students across the nation are gathering up the courage to ask their crush to the big dance.
Once you’ve settled on what you’re wearing, where you’re eating dinner, and what kind of limo you’re going to roll up in, it’s time to party.
We all have some great memories from our senior prom…including the music we danced to all night long.
Mashable recently put together a list of the songs that were topping the charts in the month of May from 1990 onward.
Carson, Producer Angie, and the rest of the morning show had a blast listening to the #1 jam during the years we all graduated. Take a listen:
Check out the full list below…
1990: “Vogue”, Madonna
1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five
1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross
1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson
1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One
1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan
1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.
1998: “Too Close”, Next
1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin
2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B
2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson
2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti
2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul
2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani
2006: “SOS”, Rihanna
2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5
2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis
2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas
2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am
2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele
2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye
2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
2014: “All of Me”, John Legend
2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
2016: “One Dance”, Drake