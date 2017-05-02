The Most Popular Song At Your Prom, Based On The Year You Graduated

By Sarah Carroll

It’s officially prom season, which means high school students across the nation are gathering up the courage to ask their crush to the big dance.

Once you’ve settled on what you’re wearing, where you’re eating dinner, and what kind of limo you’re going to roll up in, it’s time to party.

We all have some great memories from our senior prom…including the music we danced to all night long.

Mashable recently put together a list of the songs that were topping the charts in the month of May from 1990 onward.

Carson, Producer Angie, and the rest of the morning show had a blast listening to the #1 jam during the years we all graduated. Take a listen:

Check out the full list below…

1990: “Vogue”, Madonna

1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five

1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross

1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson

1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One

1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan

1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.

1998: “Too Close”, Next

1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin

2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B

2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson

2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti

2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul

2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani

2006: “SOS”, Rihanna

2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5

2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis

2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas

2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am

2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele

2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye

2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

2014: “All of Me”, John Legend

2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

2016: “One Dance”, Drake

